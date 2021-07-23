Naw, I was just trying to make one up. I’m definitely no wordsmith.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure.. that my cell phone was forged in the depths of Mordor. I mean, I constantly feel the burden of its presence. Even when I'm not using it, it calls to me. It always knows where I am. It wants me to pick it up. To give in. To give it my energy. It's almost irresistible. And I do. Always a struggle it is to be using it. And to not let it be using me. Is there a big black mass somewhere out there in space? Growing larger day by day? Stuffed full of all our life force? We must find Bruce Willis. Elijah, Milla, and Bruce. And I guess Sean too. Lord knows we all could use a Sam. Anyways, best of luck to you with your one ring. See ya out there. This one's for Frodo.