I know, I just added them. It's an ongoing exploration of options

Cover picture for the articleMy initial approach was to look at schools that easily fit within the current geographic footprint of the Big Ten. If they wanted to go beyond that, only then would other options like UNC and UVA be available. That's the intent here, to walk through various options that might be floated. This round could potentially be a massive shakeup in the conferences. All depends on whether the other P5 conferences sit still or react aggressively.

No, I think hes just a different kid...

Sounds like he wants to make his own choice, so thats a good thing. I dont think hes as much of a priority for UNC or LSU. I am surprised NCSU and WVU arent on his list. I would bet it is a VT vs Iowa battle here, unless UNC misses out on some prospects.
Probably, other moves will be closer to the end of the B12 GOR. Not many

Situations that would financially justify the fees to leave now, except maybe a trip to the B10. But the B10 might want to wait a couple of years as well, so they don't get the negative image of breaking things up, or they might realize nothing in the B12 moves the needle and wait to go after ACC teams. I would not be surprised for nothing to happen until there is two years remaining on the B12 GOR. Watch for if the B12 extends their GOR and everyone signs over the next year. IF that doesn't happen then schools are planning to leave, or if that does happen schools might refuse to sign.
I'm not adding them unless we can make money. And I'm not saying this to be

Greedy or anti-WVU. I am saying this because we need to keep our options open. Give it some time. And I am so over ND coming to the ACC in the current construct of the league. But we will need to work something better than we have to get them. That's why I've been floating working to see if ND and USC are interested in creating their own division from the schools of their choice from the BigXII and Pac12.
I just don't see us adding West coast teams, no matter what it does for

Football. The logistics of having west coast trips for all our sports would be a nightmare. USC would be making long trips constantly and I can't see how they could justify it unless they only joined for Football. There is no way they would do this without bringing UCLA, CAL, and Stanford as a West Coast Pod and that would make it worse for our other sports. I just think that all of this is getting blown out of proportion again (like it always does) and things will sort themselves out. I am not loosing any sleep over it. I could see us adding Kansas, Iowa State, OK State, and WVU and pushing ND for full membership, but outside that, I can't see where the ACC has the ability pull teams from the BIG10.
Is WVU now allowing everyone to select their preferred pronouns?

I am talking about until this blows over. The following 3 years. -- Maroon Baboon 07/31/2021 1:45PM. No doubt this was wheeling & dealing in smoke filled rooms for months. -- Maroon Effect 07/31/2021 1:08PM. I don’t find it surprising at all….It’s all about the money at every level --...
Not sure that's true based on people I know... it's a roll the dice...

Yes - if you are healthy you are very unlikely to die; and in fact might not even be aware you were infected. However, you can be fully healthy and die, or get pretty darn close to it. Not saying it's likely, but it happens (i'm aware of it), so I think the word virtually is a bit strong. Hopefully this helps - I'm not trying to be argumentative.
What former UVA player is Bond most similar to?

Very good but Bond appears to have a better handle and shot. ** ** -- mtbrookwahoo 07/30/2021 7:17PM. “He [CTB] sees me as a DeAndre Hunter type,” said Bond. -- Five Pillar 07/30/2021 3:39PM. I hope so. That might be recruiting spin but Bennett is a great judge -- Pezhoo...
How long have we seen Acosta play the 8? How long have we seen ...

Acosta struggle on offense, especially when he gets pressured with the ball. Stop putting Acosta in a position to fail. His best trait is defending. That's it. Why do you want to keep putting him upfield where he struggles?. We have so many more options upfront at midfield. Arronson is...

