I know, I just added them. It's an ongoing exploration of options

Football. The logistics of having west coast trips for all our sports would be a nightmare. USC would be making long trips constantly and I can't see how they could justify it unless they only joined for Football. There is no way they would do this without bringing UCLA, CAL, and Stanford as a West Coast Pod and that would make it worse for our other sports. I just think that all of this is getting blown out of proportion again (like it always does) and things will sort themselves out. I am not loosing any sleep over it. I could see us adding Kansas, Iowa State, OK State, and WVU and pushing ND for full membership, but outside that, I can't see where the ACC has the ability pull teams from the BIG10.