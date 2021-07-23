Cancel
Shift to Oculus OpenXR Support Impacts Legacy VR Games

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOculus OpenXR support will be the only option for virtual reality games on the virtual reality platform next year — and that is going to cause problems for older VR games. The Oculus Quest 2 had rapidly become the fastest-selling headset in the Oculus family. Facebook isn't one to shy away from innovating, and that applies to software development, too — it is working on integrating OpenXR support as the one and only standard for its flagship platform. Unfortunately, that means that older games might get left in the dust.

