5 ways Mets could make Deadline splash
Starting pitching is the Mets’ biggest target, acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed this week, and they’ve struck early by trading for Rich Hill. But Hill is likely not the last move the Amazin’s will make. Holding a solid (if not completely reassuring) lead in the National League East, New York could leverage its position and double down on its blockbuster offseason with a blockbuster Trade Deadline. With whispers that the Mets are discussing a “splashy” move, eyes are certainly on Queens as the Friday afternoon Deadline nears.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0