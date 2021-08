The Pentagon is increasingly interested in much faster and more survivable aircraft that can land and takeoff like a helicopter but fly like a jet. Bell has revealed part of its vision for a future High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing, or HSVTOL, aircraft, a type of platform that U.S. Special Operations Command has recently been taking a particular interest in. The company’s initial HSVTOL concepts aim to combine the “hover capability of a helicopter with the speed, range and survivability features of a fighter aircraft,” according to the company. These designs could potentially lead to a replacement for the Air Force’s CV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, as well as other types.