Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 23rd)

By July 24, 2021
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing frustration from front line workers as Covid cases rise, Cleveland’s MLB team announces new name, and International Space Station astronauts reflect on Olympic unity.July 24, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

179K+
Followers
26K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR makes subtle rule change during summer break

NASCAR has made a small rule change during the ongoing summer break, adding a caveat to a restriction that has been around for quite some time. NASCAR is in the midst of a “summer break” from actual competition due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and the correlating NBC/NBC Sports Network broadcast schedule.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
SportsSporting News

Twitter incensed as USA volleyball suffers controversial loss to Canada following challenge reversal

Team USA's beach volleyball team suffered a controversial loss to Canada in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. USA's pairing of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), won the first set 24-22. They then gave up a 10-4 lead in the second set, which Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley — ranked 16th — ultimately won 21-18. That sent the match to the fateful third set, with the winning team needing only 15 points to advance.
NFLallfans.co

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: July 23rd and 24th, 2021

So, anything interesting happen yesterday? I was working couldn’t really login much except on my phone…checks the front page….oh yeah, that. I have to say I was expecting a full blown stadium debate, Ponder v Webb or AP child abuse meltdown thread (some of you will remember those) none of that really materialized and in a way provided me with a mixture of disappointment and relief. Training camp starts next week, and for some reason I can’t find the schedule, so if someone would post it in the comments that would be great.
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Lydia Jacoby speaks out after goggle slip during medley relay at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA’s Lydia Jacoby is speaking out after experiencing a mishap during the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x100m medley relay on Friday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Jacoby, who followed Ryan Murphy in the relay, was disrupted when her goggles slipped down beneath her nose after she dove into the water. During replay footage of the relay, the young swimmer appeared to be squinting as she continued to soldier on through her stroke to continue the relay.
SportsAdWeek

NBC News Announces Tokyo Olympics Plans, With Today and Nightly News Broadcasting Live and On-Site

NBC News formally announced its 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage plans on Monday, and here’s how it will be covering this year’s festivities. Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will kick off coverage, broadcasting the morning show live from Tokyo all this week. She will also co-host the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23 alongside NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico. The event marks NBC’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an opening ceremony, and it will be followed by a special edition of Today show with reaction and athlete interviews.
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, July 19

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Tuesday, July 20

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy