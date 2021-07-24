Lindsay Schoolcraft & Gaia Guarda release “I Didn’t Break” single
Canadian Juno nominated singer/songwriter Lindsay Schoolcraft has teamed up with Gaia Guarda to release "I Didn't Break," the first single off of the upcoming 'C Squared Underground Music Special' compilation. The compilation will be released on Bandcamp on September 17th 2021 and features friends and clients of C Squared Music a new company formed by Corinne Westbrook and Curtis Dewar that helps bands with their promotion, marketing and sales. The compilation is the first album to be released under the new company's name.
