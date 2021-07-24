Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lindsay Schoolcraft & Gaia Guarda release “I Didn’t Break” single

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Lindsay Schoolcraft & Gaia Guarda release “I Didn’t Break” single" Canadian Juno nominated singer/songwriter Lindsay Schoolcraft has teamed up with Gaia Guarda to release “I Didn’t Break,” the first single off of the upcoming ‘C Squared Underground Music Special’ compilation. The compilation will be released on Bandcamp on September 17th 2021 and features friends and clients of C Squared Music a new company formed by Corinne Westbrook and Curtis Dewar that helps bands with their promotion, marketing and sales. The compilation is the first album to be released under the new company’s name.

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Underground Music#Canadian#Bandcamp#C Squared Music#Ghost Waltz#The Inferno Doll#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Gothic Tropic – Tang Brain EP

Gothic Tropic’s, AKA Cecilia Della Peruti’s, newest EP Tang Brain gives a modern pop-inspired spin to rock. With electronic elements, the album dives into modern influences spanning from 1980s synth-pop to Lana Del Rey, it is clear that Gothic Tropic dives into their forces. Much of the album shows the great potential of Gothic Tropic but neglects originality. Certainly, it is clear that Peruti, upon narrowing her focus, could put out something current and fresh. Her talent is clearly there, and that certainly shows through the album.
Musicnextmosh.com

Horisont share Phil Everly cover, “Lion and the Lamb”

Sweden’s Horisont release their second cover track for ”Lion and the Lamb” by Phil Everly. Purchase and stream the track HERE [also embedded below]. “As big fans of country music we wanted to do a couple of songs that people might not expect from us. Still, we wanted them to sound like Horisont. So we set up at Let Them Swing Studio and hit the record button just to see where the songs took us. This is the result. Let Them Swing Studio is a recording studio in the countryside outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, owned and run by Kim and Malin. They rebuilt an old barn on their property and set it up for live recording. With no neighbors in sight, it’s an ideal place to make noise 24-7. A weekend mixed of relaxed creativity and fun,” states Horisont about the cover tracks.
Musicnextmosh.com

Kissing Candice drop new song “Brand New Low” (ft. Jamie Madrox)

Share the post "Kissing Candice drop new song “Brand New Low” (ft. Jamie Madrox)" Alt-metal unit Kissing Candice have posted their new single titled “Brand New Low,” which features guest vocals from Jamie Madrox of Twiztid. Stream the fresh tune, which appears on the band’s upcoming album (scheduled for release later this year via Zoid Entertainment), below in official music video form.
Musicnextmosh.com

Imonolith release Björk cover, “Army of Me”

Modern metallers Imonolith have revealed a cover of the Björk hit track “Army of Me,” check out the tune below in official lyric video form. Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen comments, “Imonolith are excited to release our version of the classic Björk hit, ‘Army of Me’. I had an idea of how to cover the song back in 2011 and demoed it with a past project but never released it. I brought up this version to everyone in Imonolith, they dug it, so we re-recorded it with a few new twists. It’s basically a heavier version of the original song with some big modern day production. Jon did an incredible job paying respect to Björk’s vocal melodies. Musically, the chorus and a few other parts of the song get injected with some new energised patterns. We’re stoked on how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did with this classic song.”
Musicnextmosh.com

Danko Jones announce live stream; drop video single “Start The Show”

Share the post "Danko Jones announce live stream; drop video single “Start The Show”" Canadian hard rockers Danko Jones have announced two album release live stream performances for Saturday, August 28th at 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT and at 8:00PM CET. The band’s new album, ‘Power Trio,’ comes out the day before, Friday, August 27th through Sonic Unyon Records (pre-order).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Camila Cabello Releases 'Don't Go Yet' Single: Stream It Now

Camila Cabello released her new single "Don't Go Yet" on Friday (July 23). The "Señorita" singer teased the song earlier this week and later debuted two Easter egg-filled trailers of the music video, where the 24-year-old singer is driving a vintage car while changing the radio station and getting whisked away in a joy ride before the video zooms out and reveals the miniature, tropical set in a claymation-style edit. The second clip picks up where the first one left off, where Cabello rings the doorbell to a pink mansion on top of the hill.
Montvale, NJthepressgroup.net

‘Music in her soul’: Teen releases her first single, ‘I Would’

MONTVALE—As usual, Olivia Sullivan came to her private keyboard lesson expecting to test her vocals with her teacher, Brianna Musco. But instead, after hearing lyrics that Livy strung together, Musco knew it was time to bring it to life. “There’s a personal pleasure you get from your own creations, so...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Nicole Rayy has another hit on her hands with her latest single “Feels Like Yesterday”

You’ll absolutely get into “that state of mind” when you listen to this Canadian country powerhouse’s newest single “Feels Like Yesterday” and it’s a classic Nicole Rayy tune right from the start for all of you that recognize her music and talent. This soon-to-be smash hit is Rayy’s love letter to the ’90s and all the amazing trends that she and her friends experienced during that time.
MusicPopculture

LeAnn Rimes Says Releasing 'How Do I Live' at the Same Time as Trisha Yearwood 'Didn't Feel Good'

In 1997, both LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood released recordings of "How Do I Live," a song written by Diane Warren for consideration for the film Con Air. Warren initially approached a then-14-year-old Rimes to record the song, which she did, but Touchstone Pictures ultimately asked Yearwood to record a version. Yearwood's performance was released to country radio and appeared in the movie, and Rimes' was released to pop radio on the same day.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Tenille Townes Releases Inspiring “Girl Who Didn’t Care” Video

The new video for Tenille Townes’ single, “Girl Who Didn’t Care,” released July 28th and is a prime example of the songs that the singer/songwriter has been writing the past year. While Townes has always written story songs, she says her more recent creations have been about keeping those dreams...
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Bleachers’ New Album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’

While Jack Antonoff has spent the last few years crafting hits alongside stars like Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, he put his indie pop group Bleachers on the back burner. Now, the group is back with the release of its third album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. The 10-track project includes features from Lana Del Rey and Bruce Springsteen, and is Bleachers' first full-length album of original material since 2017’s Gone Now.
Worldspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Gaia (2021) - Reviewed

South African television director Jaco Bouwer and frequent collaborator actress Monique Rockman, fresh off of his crime-horror series Die Spreeus, makes his big screen debut in the director’s chair with the new 2021 jungle-set ecological horror film Gaia. Shot entirely on South Africa’s Garden Route region and within the forests...
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Terry Presume Can’t Stop Listening to the “Drake & Josh” Theme Song

This is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy