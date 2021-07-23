Cancel
Washington State

Ecology Looking To Amend Consent Decree Covering Former Everett Landfill At Riverfront

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Ecology is looking to amend a consent decree that will assist the continuing re-development of the former landfill east of I-5 between 41st street and Pacific Avenue. Work is underway on the Riverfront Commercial property following development of single family homes to the south and townhomes to the north of the site. Here’s the rundown from DOE with links to the plans.

