‘State of Cities’ is glowing report

MANDEVILLE – There is little disagreement that there is an unstated friendly competition about who is the best between the east and west cities in St. Tammany Parish. And even though it was hardly stated as such at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast dubbed “State of the Cities” held last week at Beau Chene Country Club, the sell-out crowd might have thought that a time or two as Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer, Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden and Covington Mayor Mark Johnson took turns touting the progress, challenges and highlights in their communities.