Our youth volleyball camp is quickly approaching next week July 26th through July 28th for students in 3rd through 5th grade. If you child is looking at having some fun and learning the basics of volleyball we would love to work with them next week from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm at the high school gym. Please contact Coach Krueger on the attached form to register your child for camp so we can make sure that we have enough t-shirts. We hope to see you there!