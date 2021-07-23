Michael B. Jordan Developing A Separate Val-Zod Black ‘Superman’ Limited Series For HBO Max
You’ll recall, the first time a Black Superman project was mentioned by Warner Bros. and the trades, Michael B. Jordan was the first name involved alongside J.J. Abrams. Abrams is already developing a Black Superman project for Warner Bros. with famed writer Ta Nehisi Coates, and well, Jordan is apparently too. While it’s not clear if Jordan and Abrams could not see eye to eye on the initial project originally, Collider reports that Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are developing their own Black Superman project for HBO Max.www.imdb.com
