Michael B. Jordan Developing A Separate Val-Zod Black ‘Superman’ Limited Series For HBO Max

It’s now been made public by Collider that Michael B. Jordan is working with his own production company, Outlier, to develop a whole new Superman that has never before been seen on any screen. Sources say that the new Superman is going to be following the storyline of Val-Zod instead of Kal-El, better known as Clark Kent or Superman in the DC Universe. Not only that, it’s expected that the new Superman isn’t going to be just a one off movie, but a whole series for HBO MAX. This is the kind of stuff we need to get the DCEU kickstarted back up and making quality films. Especially since Justice League was so poorly received, only to get a rerelease with a longer run time to make it much better and more fleshed out. Hopefully, Warner Bros. has learned from their past and decided that sometimes stories are better when they are fully extended to, you know, tell the whole story…but I guess we will have to wait and see.