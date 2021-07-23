The Best Hollywood Tours for Movie Buffs

Welcome to Jill Blutt’s “Hollywood, MA,” a land where the relationships are run down, the gossip flows, but the apologies remain corked. Released last week (July 23), the new single from the Berklee grad traces a crack in Blutt’s psyche with a stoic sense of cool. As she breezes through “Hollywood, MA,” Blutt perfects the art of the unaffected “bummer tune” — a risky feat that many have attempted yet few have championed, especially post-Billie Eilish. Blutt owns her anguish with a remorseless little snicker; she dishes on her self-inflicted drama without ever slipping into a pool of self-pity. “You seem happy, you always did / I wouldn’t know happy if it slapped me in the face, kid,” Blutt cracks on the bridge. Yeah, Blutt’s in deep shit. But from the sound of her new single, she can handle herself. Take a tour of “Hollywood, MA” below.