Becoming a successful actor is something Anthony Ippolito has always dreamed of, and now he’s proud to say he’s living that dream. Although he started his career more than a decade ago, Anthony didn’t get his first big break until 2020 when he was cast in the Netflix series Grand Army. Now he’s officially landed another major opportunity in an upcoming TV mini-series called The Offer in which he will play a young version of Al Pacino. The project is already getting Anthony a lot of attention and many people are looking forward to seeing how he brings the legendary actor to life. If the mini-series lives up to its full potential, there will be countless doors opening up for Anthony. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Anthony Ippolito.