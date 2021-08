We’ve heard for what feels like ages that there’s going to be a Lord of the Rings TV series coming to Amazon and today, some premiere date news was finally revealed!. Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news: You are not actually getting to see the show until 2022. To be specific, you won’t see it until Friday, September 2, 2022. The image above is your first look at the show — it may not give away much, but it is a reminder that this show is going to be every bit as visually stunning as you would hope.