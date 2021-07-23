Cancel
Nope: What on earth is Jordan Peele’s new film about?

By Stuart Heritage
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscar-winning creator of Get Out and Us has released a mysterious new poster for a film called Nope, causing mass speculation online. Yesterday, seemingly out of the blue, Jordan Peele announced the name and poster of his third movie. The film is called Nope and the poster is a picture of an ominous-looking storm cloud hovering above a mountain village. Do we know what it’s about? Nope. Do we have any sort of insight into the film whatsoever? Nope. Would it be a good idea for us to attempt to extrapolate the premise for the film using nothing but a one-word title and a picture of a cloud? Nope. Are we going to do it anyway? Sure, why not.

Jordan Peele
