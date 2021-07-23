Scott Z. Burns Is Also A Creative Exec On The ‘Dune’ HBO Max Spin-Off Series

In December 2020, Warner Bros threw the film industry for a loop when it was announced it would take the same approach it was taking for Wonder Woman 1984 at the time and release all of its 2021 movies onto HBO Max for a 31-day period on the same day they come out in theaters. The studio’s decision was met with polarizing reception, with one of the detractors being Dune director Denis Villeneuve. In the months to follow, there was even talk about if the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel would be able to circumvent this plan, but it’s once again been confirmed that Dune will be available on HBO Max later this year.