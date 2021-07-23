Cancel
‘Jackie Brown’ Icon Pam Grier Joins Cast of ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel (Exclusive)

By Rebecca Rubin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prequel to Paramount’s 2019 horror film “Pet Sematary” has added “Jackie Brown” star Pam Grier to its call sheet. Grier joins a cast that includes Jackson White (“Mrs. Fletcher”), Forrest Goodluck (” The Revenant”), Jack Mulhern (“Mare of Easttown”), Natalie Alyn Lind (” The Goldbergs”) and Isabella Star LeBlanc. The upcoming “Pet Sematary” will serve as an origin story to the Stephen King novel about a family that discovers a rather disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Pam Grier
Person
Forrest Goodluck
Person
Natalie Alyn Lind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Sematary#Prequel#Goldbergs#Paramount Plus#Paramount Players
