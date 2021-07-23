Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Deadwyler to Star in Emmett Till Drama From 'Clemency' Director

By Brian Welk
imdb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Watchmen" star Danielle Deadwyler and Whoopi Goldberg are set to star in "Till," a drama about the aftermath of the murder of Emmett Till from the director of "Clemency," Chinonye Chukwu. "Till" is set up at MGM's Orion Pictures, and the studio will kick off production on the film this...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Chinonye Chukwu
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Danielle Deadwyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamie Till#Mgm#Orion Pictures#Jet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesexpressnews.com

Clack: Remembering Emmett Till at 80

Before his 15th birthday, he was the most famous and influential figure of his generation. Before his 15th birthday, no name was spoken with greater reverence among his peers, no face more indelibly imprinted on their minds. Before his 15th birthday, no name made the parents of his peers gaze...
MoviesNME

Whoopi Goldberg joins cast of upcoming Emmett Till movie

Whoopi Goldberg has been cast in Till, a film about Black teenager Emmett Till who was murdered by a white mob in Mississippi in 1955. The actor, who is in the rare stratosphere of EGOT recipients (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), will star as Till’s grandmother Alma Carthan in the film. Goldberg will also produce the film.
Moviesdaytimeconfidential.com

Whoopi Goldberg Signs on For The Film Till

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting the big screen once again. Goldberg signed on to the upcoming film Till. Till centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of lynched 14-year-old Emmett Till and her search for justice for her murdered son. The film will also focus on Till-Mobley's insistence of having an open...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Variety

Director Randall Emmett on Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ And How Martin Scorsese Inspired ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Stepping into the director’s chair for the first time is always a challenge, but for veteran TV and movie producer Randall Emmett that challenge was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. What was planned as an 18-day shoot, ultimately took a year thanks to shutdowns in various filming locales. But launching the true crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” — starring Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas — has proven to be just as nerve-wracking, particularly due to the continued uncertainty around COVID. “Considering what the world is still in, and now that things are escalating, I didn’t even...
Celebritiesgratefulweb.com

Emmett Till's birthday honored by blues veteran Eric Bibb

Blues veteran Eric Bibb has never addressed the United States – or shone a light on himself – with such focused eloquence as he does on 'Dear America’, his powerful new album out September 10th, featuring guest appearances by Ron Carter, Eric Gales, Shaneeka Simon, and more. On the wistful "Emmett’s Ghost” with Ron Carter, Bibb revisits the appalling murder of Emmett Till, whose incendiary lynching in 1955 galvanized the civil rights movement. “At the age of 10, I was leafing through a book my parents had, detailing the history of the civil rights movement, and when I came across the photo of Emmett Till’s battered face, I started to cry,” Bibb recalls. “Emmett’s Ghost was written before the George Floyd case, but it feels like it has particular resonance right now,” he adds. “Emmett’s Ghost” was released today, to coincide with Emmett Till’s birthday on July 25th.
MoviesCollider

Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Adds Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf

Director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, a period drama set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, has added three new cast members, per Deadline. Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf will join a sprawling ensemble led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Robbie and Pitt previously collaborated on another partially fictional...
CelebritiesReporter

She was born in prison!? 10 stars whose parents went to JAIL

The ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ star’s father was a convicted hitman, who was given a life sentence in 1979 for the death of federal judge John. H. Wood Jr. Charles Voyde Harrelson died in the United States Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility on March 15, 2007.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Is There An Arrest Warrant For Former NCIS Star Zoe McLellan?

You may not know Zoe McLellan's name, but you definitely know her face. The actor, who got her start on such shows as "Jag" and "Dirty Sexy Money," had her best-known role on "NCIS: New Orleans," where she played Agent Meredith Brody. Unfortunately, these days, McLellan is more known for...
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

Comments / 0

Community Policy