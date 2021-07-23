Whoopi Goldberg and Danielle Deadwyler to Star in Emmett Till Drama From 'Clemency' Director

Blues veteran Eric Bibb has never addressed the United States – or shone a light on himself – with such focused eloquence as he does on 'Dear America’, his powerful new album out September 10th, featuring guest appearances by Ron Carter, Eric Gales, Shaneeka Simon, and more. On the wistful "Emmett’s Ghost” with Ron Carter, Bibb revisits the appalling murder of Emmett Till, whose incendiary lynching in 1955 galvanized the civil rights movement. “At the age of 10, I was leafing through a book my parents had, detailing the history of the civil rights movement, and when I came across the photo of Emmett Till’s battered face, I started to cry,” Bibb recalls. “Emmett’s Ghost was written before the George Floyd case, but it feels like it has particular resonance right now,” he adds. “Emmett’s Ghost” was released today, to coincide with Emmett Till’s birthday on July 25th.