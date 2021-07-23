Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Genetic contributions to alcohol use disorder treatment outcomes: a genome-wide pharmacogenomics study

By Joanna M. Biernacka, Brandon J. Coombes, Anthony Batzler, Ada Man-Choi Ho, Jennifer R. Geske, Josef Frank, Colin Hodgkinson, Michelle Skime, Colin Colby, Lea Zillich, Sofia Pozsonyiova, Ming-Fen Ho, Falk Kiefer, Marcella Rietschel, Richard Weinshilboum, Stephanie S. O’Malley, Karl Mann, Ray Anton, David Goldman, Victor M. Karpyak
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaltrexone can aid in reducing alcohol consumption, while acamprosate supports abstinence; however, not all patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) benefit from these treatments. Here we present the first genome-wide association study of AUD treatment outcomes based on data from the COMBINE and PREDICT studies of acamprosate and naltrexone, and the Mayo Clinic CITA study of acamprosate. Primary analyses focused on treatment outcomes regardless of pharmacological intervention and were followed by drug-stratified analyses to identify treatment-specific pharmacogenomic predictors of acamprosate and naltrexone response. Treatment outcomes were defined as: (1) time until relapse to any drinking (TR) and (2) time until relapse to heavy drinking (THR; ≥ 5 drinks for men, ≥4 drinks for women in a day), during the first 3 months of treatment. Analyses were performed within each dataset, followed by meta-analysis across the studies (N = 1083 European ancestry participants). Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the BRE gene were associated with THR (min p = 1.6E−8) in the entire sample, while two intergenic SNPs were associated with medication-specific outcomes (naltrexone THR: rs12749274, p = 3.9E−8; acamprosate TR: rs77583603, p = 3.1E−9). The top association signal for TR (p = 7.7E−8) and second strongest signal in the THR (p = 6.1E−8) analysis of naltrexone-treated patients maps to PTPRD, a gene previously implicated in addiction phenotypes in human and animal studies. Leave-one-out polygenic risk score analyses showed significant associations with TR (p = 3.7E−4) and THR (p = 2.6E−4). This study provides the first evidence of a polygenic effect on AUD treatment response, and identifies genetic variants associated with potentially medication-specific effects on AUD treatment response.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Correlation#Genetic Diversity#Genetic Disorders#Genetic Test#Mayo Clinic Cita#European#Ptprd#Aud#Acamprosate#Prs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
HealthNature.com

Nerve growth factor and glutamate increase the density and expression of substance P-containing nerve fibers in healthy human masseter muscles

Nocifensive behavior induced by injection of glutamate or nerve growth factor (NGF) into rats masseter muscle is mediated, in part, through the activation of peripheral NMDA receptors. However, information is lacking about the mechanism that contributes to pain and sensitization induced by these substances in humans. Immunohistochemical analysis of microbiopsies obtained from human masseter muscle was used to investigate if injection of glutamate into the NGF-sensitized masseter muscle alters the density or expression of the NMDA receptor subtype 2B (NR2B) or NGF by putative sensory afferent (that express SP) fibers. The relationship between expression and pain characteristics was also examined. NGF and glutamate administration increased the density and expression of NR2B and NGF by muscle putative sensory afferent fibers (P < 0.050). This increase in expression was greater in women than in men (P < 0.050). Expression of NR2B receptors by putative sensory afferent fibers was positively correlated with pain characteristics. Results suggest that increased expression of peripheral NMDA receptors partly contributes to the increased pain and sensitivity induced by intramuscular injection of NGF and glutamate in healthy humans; a model of myofascial temporomandibular disorder (TMD) pain. Whether a similar increase in peripheral NMDA expression occurs in patients with painful TMDs warrants further investigation.
ScienceNature.com

The effect of empirical and laboratory-confirmed tuberculosis on treatment outcomes

The World Health Organization (WHO) criteria for diagnosing and treating Tuberculosis (TB) includes clinical signs, therefore not requiring bacteriological laboratory confirmation. In resource-limited settings, including Kenya, this empirical TB treatment is routine practice however limited data exist on patient clinical outcomes when comparing the method of diagnosis. We evaluated TB treatment outcomes comparing clinically diagnosed and bacteriologically confirmed TB, 6 months after starting treatment of TB in a rural county in Kenya. Our analysis compared patients with a clinical versus a bacteriologically confirmed TB diagnosis. In this retrospective analysis, we included all adults (≥ 18 years) starting treatment of TB and followed up for 6 months, within the County TB surveillance database from 2012 to 2018. Patients included from both public and private facilities. The TB treatment outcomes assessed included treatment success, treatment failure, death, defaulted and transferred out. We used survival regression models to assess effect of type of diagnosis on TB treatment outcome defining time at risk from date of starting treatment to experiencing one of the treatment outcomes or completing 6-months of treatment. A total of 12,856 patients; median age 37 [IQR 28 − 50] years were included. 7639 (59%) were male while 11,339 (88%) were pulmonary TB cases. Overall, 11,633 (90%) were given first-line TB treatment and 3791 (29%) were HIV infected. 6472 (50%) of the patients were clinically diagnosed of whom 4521/6472 (70%) had a negative sputum/GeneXpert test. During the study 5565 person-years (PYs) observed, treatment success was 82% and 83% amongst clinically and bacteriologically diagnosed patients (P = 0.05). There were no significant differences in defaulting (P = 0.70) or transfer out (P = 0.19) between clinically and bacteriologically diagnosed patients. Mortality was significantly higher among clinically diagnosed patients: 639 (9.9%) deaths compared to 285 (4.5%) amongst the bacteriologically diagnosed patients; aHR 5.16 (95%CI 2.17 − 12.3) P < 0.001. Our study suggests survival during empirical TB treatment is significantly lower compared to patients with laboratory evidence, irrespective of HIV status and age. To improve TB treatment outcomes amongst clinically diagnosed patients, we recommend systematic screening for comorbidities, prompt diagnosis and management of other infections.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Extensive bidirectional genetic overlap between bipolar disorder and cardiovascular disease phenotypes

Patients with bipolar disorder (BIP) have a high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), despite considerable individual variation. The mechanisms underlying comorbid CVD in BIP remain largely unknown. We investigated polygenic overlap between BIP and CVD phenotypes, including CVD risk factors and coronary artery disease (CAD). We analyzed large genome-wide association studies of BIP (n = 51,710) and CVD phenotypes (n = 159,208–795,640), using bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR), which estimates the total amount of shared genetic variants, and conjunctional false discovery rate (FDR), which identifies specific overlapping loci. MiXeR revealed polygenic overlap between BIP and body mass index (BMI) (82%), diastolic and systolic blood pressure (20–22%) and CAD (11%) despite insignificant genetic correlations. Using conjunctional FDR < 0.05, we identified 129 shared loci between BIP and CVD phenotypes, mainly BMI (n = 69), systolic (n = 53), and diastolic (n = 53) blood pressure, of which 22 are novel BIP loci. There was a pattern of mixed effect directions of the shared loci between BIP and CVD phenotypes. Functional analyses indicated that the shared loci are linked to brain-expressed genes and involved in neurodevelopment, lipid metabolism, chromatin assembly/disassembly and intracellular processes. Altogether, the study revealed extensive polygenic overlap between BIP and comorbid CVD, implicating shared molecular genetic mechanisms. The mixed effect directions of the shared loci suggest variation in genetic susceptibility to CVD across BIP subgroups, which may underlie the heterogeneity of CVD comorbidity in BIP patients. The findings suggest more focus on targeted lifestyle interventions and personalized pharmacological treatment to reduce CVD comorbidity in BIP.
ScienceNature.com

The association of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and statin use with inflammation and treatment outcomes in tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) have a close epidemiological and pathogenetic overlap. Thus, it becomes essential to understand the relationship between ASCVD and TB outcomes. From our retrospective cohort on drug-susceptible TB patients at the National Taiwan University Hospital, we assessed the association of pre-existing ASCVD (coronary artery disease (CAD) and atherothrombotic stroke (ATS)) with 9-month all-cause and infection-related mortality and the extent of mediation by systemic inflammatory markers. We determined the effect of pre-existing ASCVD on 2-month sputum microbiological status. Among ASCVD patients, we assessed the association of statin use on mortality. Nine-month all-cause mortality was higher in CAD patients with prior acute myocardial infarction (CAD+AMI+) (adjusted HR 2.01, 95%CI 1.38–3.00) and ATS patients (aHR 2.79, 95%CI 1.92–4.07) and similarly, for infection-related mortality was higher in CAD+AMI+ (aHR 1.95, 95%CI 1.17–3.24) and ATS (aHR 2.04, 95%CI 1.19–3.46) after adjusting for confounding factors. Pre-existing CAD (AMI- or AMI+) or ATS did not change sputum culture conversion or sputum smear AFB positivity at 2 months. The CAD+AMI+ group had significantly higher levels of CRP at TB diagnosis in the multivariable linear regression analysis (Adjusted B(SE) 1.24(0.62)). CRP mediated 66% (P = 0.048) and 25% (P = 0.033) of the association all-cause mortality with CAD+AMI− and CAD+AMI+, respectively. In summary, patients with ASCVD have higher hazards of 9-month all-cause and infection-related mortality, with elevated serum inflammation mediating one to three-quarters of this association when adjusted for confounders. Statin use was associated with lower all-cause mortality among patients with ASCVD.
ScienceNature.com

Advancing the use of genome-wide association studies for drug repurposing

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have revealed important biological insights into complex diseases, which are broadly expected to lead to the identification of new drug targets and opportunities for treatment. Drug development, however, remains hampered by the time taken and costs expended to achieve regulatory approval, leading many clinicians and researchers to consider alternative paths to more immediate clinical outcomes. In this Review, we explore approaches that leverage common variant genetics to identify opportunities for repurposing existing drugs, also known as drug repositioning. These approaches include the identification of compounds by linking individual loci to genes and pathways that can be pharmacologically modulated, transcriptome-wide association studies, gene-set association, causal inference by Mendelian randomization, and polygenic scoring.
Mental HealthNature.com

Genome wide analysis implicates upregulation of proteasome pathway in major depressive disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a complex and common psychiatric illness [1]. The World Health Organization predicts that by 2030, MDD will be the leading cause of disease burden worldwide (https://www.who.int/mental_health/management/depression/wfmh_paper_depression_wmhd_2012.pdf?Ua=1). Despite the numerous pharmacological agents available, about 30% of persons with MDD do not achieve a satisfying response from their medications [2]. Thus, the importance of improving therapy cannot be overestimated. However, to improve treatment options, a better understanding of the biology of MDD is needed. While the genetic contribution is estimated at around 45% [3], the biological basis of MDD is still poorly understood.
HealthNature.com

Prediction of treatment outcome in burning mouth syndrome patients using machine learning based on clinical data

The purpose of this study is to apply a machine learning approach to predict whether patients with burning mouth syndrome (BMS) respond to the initial approach and clonazepam therapy based on clinical data. Among the patients with the primary type of BMS who visited the clinic from 2006 to 2015, those treated with the initial approach of detailed explanation regarding home care instruction and use of oral topical lubricants, or who were prescribed clonazepam for a minimum of 1 month were included in this study. The clinical data and treatment outcomes were collected from medical records. Extreme Gradient-Boosted Decision Trees was used for machine learning algorithms to construct prediction models. Accuracy of the prediction models was evaluated and feature importance calculated. The accuracy of the prediction models for the initial approach and clonazepam therapy was 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively. Aggravating factors and psychological distress were important features in the prediction model for the initial approach, and intensity of symptoms before administration was the important feature in the prediction model for clonazepam therapy. In conclusion, the analysis of treatment outcomes in patients with BMS using a machine learning approach showed meaningful results of clinical applicability.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Histone deacetylase inhibitor givinostat attenuates nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that is increasingly prevalent worldwide. Liver inflammation is an important contributor to disease progression from nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) to NASH, but there is a lack of efficient therapies. In the current study we evaluated the therapeutic potential of givinostat, a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, in the treatment of NASH in vivo and in vitro. Liver inflammation was induced in mice by feeding a methionine- and choline-deficient diet (MCD) or a fructose, palmitate, cholesterol diet (FPC). The mice were treated with givoinostat (10 mg·kg−1·d−1, ip) for 8 or 10 weeks. At the end of the experiment, the livers were harvested for analysis. We showed that givoinostat administration significantly alleviated inflammation and attenuated hepatic fibrosis in MCD-induced NASH mice. RNA-seq analysis of liver tissues form MCD-fed mice revealed that givinostat potently blocked expression of inflammation-related genes and regulated a broad set of lipid metabolism-related genes. In human hepatocellular carcinoma cell line HepG2 and human derived fetal hepatocyte cell line L02, givinostat significantly decreased palmitic acid-induced intracellular lipid accumulation. The benefit of givinostat was further confirmed in FPC-induced NASH mice. Givinostat administration significantly attenuated hepatic steatosis, inflammation as well as liver injury in this mouse model. In conclusion, givinostat is efficacious in reversing diet-induced NASH, and may serve as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of human NASH.
Nature.com

Bone morphological feature extraction for customized bone plate design

Fractures are difficult to treat because of individual differences in bone morphology and fracture types. Compared to serialized bone plates, the use of customized plates significantly improves the fracture healing process. However, designing custom plates often requires the extraction of skeletal morphology, which is a complex and time-consuming procedure. This study proposes a method for extracting bone morphological features to facilitate customized plate designs. The customized plate design involves three major steps: extracting the morphological features of the bone, representing the undersurface features of the plate, and constructing the customized plate. Among these steps, constructing the undersurface feature involves integrating a group of bone features with different anatomical morphologies into a semantic feature parameter set of the plate feature. The undersurface feature encapsulates the plate and bone features into a highly cohesive generic feature and then establishes an internal correlation between the plate and bone features. Using the femoral plate as an example, we further examined the validity and feasibility of the proposed method. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed method improves the convenience of redesign through the intuitive editing of semantic parameters. In addition, the proposed method significantly improves the design efficiency and reduces the required design time.
HealthNature.com

Central and peripheral arterial stiffness responses to uninterrupted prolonged sitting combined with a high-fat meal: a randomized controlled crossover trial

Independently, prolonged uninterrupted sitting and the consumption of a meal high in saturated fats acutely disrupt normal cardiovascular function. Currently, the acute effects of these behaviors performed in combination on arterial stiffness, a marker of cardiovascular health, are unknown. This study sought to determine the effect of consuming a high-fat meal (Δ = 51 g fat) in conjunction with prolonged uninterrupted sitting (180 min) on measures of central and peripheral arterial stiffness. Using a randomized crossover design, 13 young healthy males consumed a high-fat (61 g) or low-fat (10 g) meal before 180 min of uninterrupted sitting. Carotid-femoral (cf) and femoral-ankle (fa) pulse wave velocity (PWV), aortic-femoral stiffness gradient (af-SG), superficial femoral PWV beta (β), and oscillometric pulse wave analysis outcomes were assessed pre and post sitting. cfPWV increased significantly more following the high-fat (mean difference [MD] = 0.59 m·s−1) meal than following the low-fat (MD = 0.2 m·s−1) meal, with no change in faPWV in either condition. The af-SG significantly decreased (worsened) (ηp2 = 0.569) over time in the high- and low-fat conditions (ratio = 0.1 and 0.1, respectively). Superficial femoral PWVβ significantly increased over time in the high- and low-fat conditions (ηp2 = 0.321; 0.8 and 0.4 m·s−1, respectively). Triglycerides increased over time in the high-fat trial only (ηp2 = 0.761). There were no significant changes in blood pressure. Consuming a high-fat meal prior to 180 min of uninterrupted sitting augments markers of cardiovascular disease risk more than consuming a low-fat meal prior to sitting.
ScienceNature.com

Restoration of dystrophin expression in mice by suppressing a nonsense mutation through the incorporation of unnatural amino acids

Approximately 11% of monogenic diseases involve nonsense mutations that are caused by premature termination codons. These codons can in principle be read-through via the site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids to generate full-length proteins with minimal loss of function. Here we report that aminoacyl-tRNA-synthase–tRNA pairs specific for the desired unnatural amino acids can be used to read through a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene. We show partial restoration of dystrophin expression in differentiated primary myoblasts (from a mdx mouse model and a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy), and restoration of muscle function in two mouse models: mdx mice, via viral delivery of the engineered tRNA-synthase–tRNA pair intraperitoneally or intramuscularly and of the associated unnatural amino acid intraperitoneally; and mice produced by crossing mdx mice and transgenic mice with a chromosomally integrated pair, via intraperitoneal delivery of the unnatural amino acid. The incorporation of unnatural amino acids to restore endogenous protein expression could be explored for therapeutic use.
ScienceNature.com

Computational reconstruction of the signalling networks surrounding implanted biomaterials from single-cell transcriptomics

The understanding of the foreign-body responses to implanted biomaterials would benefit from the reconstruction of intracellular and intercellular signalling networks in the microenvironment surrounding the implant. Here, by leveraging single-cell RNA-sequencing data from 42,156 cells collected from the site of implantation of either polycaprolactone or an extracellular-matrix-derived scaffold in a mouse model of volumetric muscle loss, we report a computational analysis of intercellular signalling networks reconstructed from predictions of transcription-factor activation. We found that intercellular signalling networks can be clustered into modules associated with specific cell subsets, and that biomaterial-specific responses can be characterized by interactions between signalling modules for immune, fibroblast and tissue-specific cells. In a Il17ra–/– mouse model, we validated that predicted interleukin-17-linked transcriptional targets led to concomitant changes in gene expression. Moreover, we identified cell subsets that had not been implicated in the responses to implanted biomaterials. Single-cell atlases of the cellular responses to implanted biomaterials will facilitate the design of implantable biomaterials and the understanding of the ensuing cellular responses.
ScienceNature.com

Activation of γ-globin gene expression by GATA1 and NF-Y in hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin

Hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) ameliorates β-hemoglobinopathies by inhibiting the developmental switch from γ-globin (HBG1/HBG2) to β-globin (HBB) gene expression. Some forms of HPFH are associated with γ-globin promoter variants that either disrupt binding motifs for transcriptional repressors or create new motifs for transcriptional activators. How these variants sustain γ-globin gene expression postnatally remains undefined. We mapped γ-globin promoter sequences functionally in erythroid cells harboring different HPFH variants. Those that disrupt a BCL11A repressor binding element induce γ-globin expression by facilitating the recruitment of nuclear transcription factor Y (NF-Y) to a nearby proximal CCAAT box and GATA1 to an upstream motif. The proximal CCAAT element becomes dispensable for HPFH variants that generate new binding motifs for activators NF-Y or KLF1, but GATA1 recruitment remains essential. Our findings define distinct mechanisms through which transcription factors and their cis-regulatory elements activate γ-globin expression in different forms of HPFH, some of which are being recreated by therapeutic genome editing.
ScienceNature.com

Encapsulation of bacteriophage cocktail into chitosan for the treatment of bacterial diarrhea

The therapeutic effectiveness of a chitosan encapsulated bacteriophage cocktail as a smart biocontrol agent was evaluated in this study to be used as a preventative and treatment option for gastrointestinal infections. To evaluate the effect of the bacteriophage formulation on the treatment of gastrointestinal infection, rats were infected with Salmonella enterica, Shigella flexneri, and Escherichia coli. The rats were weighed and their stools cultured. The results showed that the group which had the chitosan encapsulated bacteriophage cocktail did not lose weight after 3 days and had significantly lower group weight changes. Weight loss was significant in the rats that had cefixime administered instead. Positive cultured stools were reduced after 4 days compared to 2 days in the treated group with the chitosan encapsulated bacteriophage cocktail. The chitosan encapsulated bacteriophage cocktail can therefore be effective in the treatment of gastrointestinal infections.
Public HealthNature.com

Thromboembolism after COVID-19 vaccine in patients with preexisting thrombocytopenia

While vaccination is the single most effective intervention to drastically reduce severe disease and death following SARS-CoV-2 infection, as shown in UK and Israel, some serious concerns have been raised for an unusual adverse drug reaction (ADR), including vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) with concurrent low platelets as well as capillary leak syndrome. In fact, the overall safety of the vaccine is highlighted by the low frequency of ADR considering that in UK, by the early June, 40 million first doses and 29 million second doses have been injected; nonetheless, 390 thrombotic events, including 71 fatal events have been reported. Interestingly, the cases reported low platelet counts with the presence of anti-platelet factor-4 (PF4) antibodies, indicating an abnormal clotting reaction. Here, out of three referred cases, we report a post-vaccine clinical case of fatal thrombosis with postmortem examination and whole exome sequencing (WES) analysis, whose pathogenesis appeared associated to a preexisting condition of thrombocytopenia due to myelodysplasia.
CancerScience Daily

DNA tags enable blood-based tests to assess cancer treatment outcomes

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed into the blood was discovered in the late 1940s but with rapid advances in genomics and computational analytics in just the past few years, researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center now believe that studying tags, or modifications to this type of DNA, may lead to a better understanding of how to assess, and possibly modulate, treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. Their perspective, drawn from a review of studies to date, appears July 27 in Frontiers in Genetics.
CancerNature.com

Toripalimab or placebo plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment in advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a multicenter randomized phase 3 trial

Gemcitabine-cisplatin (GP) chemotherapy is the standard first-line systemic treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC). In this international, double-blind, phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03581786), 289 patients with RM-NPC and no previous chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic disease were randomized (1/1) to receive either toripalimab, a monoclonal antibody against human programmed death-1 (PD-1), or placebo in combination with GP every 3 weeks for up to six cycles, followed by monotherapy with toripalimab or placebo. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by a blinded independent review committee according to RECIST v.1.1. At the prespecified interim PFS analysis, a significant improvement in PFS was detected in the toripalimab arm compared to the placebo arm: median PFS of 11.7 versus 8.0 months, hazard ratio (HR) = 0.52 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.36–0.74), P = 0.0003. An improvement in PFS was observed across key subgroups, including PD-L1 expression. As of 18 February 2021, a 40% reduction in risk of death was observed in the toripalimab arm compared to the placebo arm (HR = 0.603 (95% CI: 0.364–0.997)). The incidence of grade ≥3 adverse events (AEs) (89.0 versus 89.5%), AEs leading to discontinuation of toripalimab/placebo (7.5 versus 4.9%) and fatal AEs (2.7 versus 2.8%) was similar between the two arms; however, immune-related AEs (39.7 versus 18.9%) and grade ≥3 infusion reactions (7.5 versus 0.7%) were more frequent in the toripalimab arm. In conclusion, the addition of toripalimab to GP chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with RM-NPC provided superior PFS compared to GP alone, and with a manageable safety profile.
ScienceNature.com

Genomic insights into the antibiotic resistance pattern of the tetracycline-degrading bacterium, Arthrobacter nicotianae OTC-16

Although many bacteria have the potential to remove antibiotic residues from environmental niches, the benefits of using antibiotic-degrading bacteria to manage antibiotic pollution should be assessed against the risk of the potential expansion of antimicrobial resistance. This study investigated the antibiotic resistance pattern of the bacterium Arthrobacter nicotianae OTC-16, which shows substantial biodegradation of oxytetracycline (OTC)/tetracycline. The results showed that this strain could be resistant to at least seven categories of 15 antibiotics, based on antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The genome of A. nicotianae OTC-16 contains one chromosome (3,643,989 bp) and two plasmids (plasmid1, 123,894 bp and plasmid2, 29,841 bp). Of the 3,561 genes isolated, eight were related to antibiotic resistance. During OTC degradation by the strain OTC-16, the expression of ant2ia, sul1, tet33, and cml_e8 in the plasmid, and one gene (tetV) in the chromosome were tracked using real-time quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR). Only the plasmid-derived resistance genes were up-regulated in the presence of OTC. The presence of OTC increased the tolerance of strain OTC-16 to streptomycin sulphate. The findings of this study can help deepen our understanding of the behavioural characteristics of resistance genes and adaptive evolution of drug-resistant bacteria.
CancerNature.com

Prognostic significance of the albumin-to-globulin ratio for advanced urothelial carcinoma treated with pembrolizumab: a multicenter retrospective study

Although the albumin-to-globulin ratio (AGR) is a promising biomarker, no study has investigated its prognostic significance for advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC). This study conformed to the REporting recommendations for tumor MARKer prognostic studies (REMARK) criteria. We retrospectively reviewed 176 patients with advanced UC treated with pembrolizumab between 2018 and 2020. We evaluated the associations between pretreatment clinicopathological variables, including the AGR and performance status (PS), with progression-free survival, cancer-specific survival, and overall survival. The Cox proportional hazards model was used for univariate and multivariable analyses. The AGR was dichotomized as < 0.95 and ≥ 0.95 based on receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. After excluding 26 cases with missing data from the total of 176 cases, 109 (73%) patients experienced disease progression, 75 (50%) died from UC, and 6 (4%) died of other causes (median survival = 12 months). Multivariate analyses identified PS ≥ 2 and pretreatment AGR < 0.95 as independent poor prognostic factors for all endpoints. Furthermore, a prognostic risk model incorporating these two variables achieved a relatively high concordance index for all endpoints. This is the first report to evaluate the significance of AGR in advanced UC. Pretreatment AGR < 0.95 may serve as a prognostic marker for advanced UC treated with pembrolizumab.

Comments / 0

Community Policy