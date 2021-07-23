Cancel
Fauci calls mask mandates ‘understandable,’ but CDC guidelines ‘still hold’

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the return of local mask mandates due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is “quite understandable,” but stopped short of saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s should reverse current guidance regarding mask-wearing for vaccinated people. “The general CDC guidelines...

