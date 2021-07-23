Cancel
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott sparks Twitter jokes by replying ‘That’s HIPAA’ to vaccine question

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sidestepped a question Friday about whether he has received a COVID-19 vaccine. The response opened him up to funny comments on Twitter. Prescott told reporters it wasn’t “exactly important” whether he was. Then he said, “I think that’s HIPAA.”. HIPAA is short for the Health Insurance...

