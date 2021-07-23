Cancel
Economy

A Record 3.8 Million Workers Quit Their Jobs in April 2021: Who Are They?

By Shawn Utley
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate increased by 10.3 percentage points to 14.7%, the highest rate and largest month-to-month increase in the history of this data since the Bureau of Labor Statistics first recorded it in January 1948. A year later, in April 2021, 3.8 million workers quit their jobs, a record-high for a single month. Data shows a resurgence in the number of workers who are resigning for better jobs or exploring other opportunities – which could be the result of seeking better pay and benefits, improved working conditions, the ability to continue working from home and personal fulfillment. During the first five months of 2021, a total of almost 17 million private sector workers (or an average of 3.4 million workers per month) decided to quit. By comparison, an average of roughly 2.5 million workers quit per month between January 2001 and December 2020.

#Financial Advisors#Retail Trade#Layoffs#Data#Bls#The Great Recession
