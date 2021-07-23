Cleveland Indians’ name change hailed by Native American groups

The Cleveland Indians may have committed—as they say in roller derby—an “illegal procedure” while rebranding themselves as the Cleveland Guardians. The baseball franchise, which intends to make the name swap after the season ends in October, isn’t the first sports organization in Cleveland to claim the Guardians name. A flat-track roller derby team, which has existed for nearly 10 years, has operated under the name and even runs the website clevelandguardians.com. An amateur sports enterprise open to adults aged 18 and up, the Cleveland Guardians travel outside Ohio and compete against roller derby teams from the U.S. and Canada. The team has been in existence since at least 2014, with an active social media community on Facebook.