Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Cleveland Indians’ name change hailed by Native American groups

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name of the Cleveland Indians has been rooted in “racial oppression” for more than a century and the activists and academics who’ve spent decades fighting against it told The Post Friday it was high time for a change. The Major League Baseball team announced Friday it will be changing...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Sockalexis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Native American Groups#Native American People#The Post#The Major League Baseball#The Cleveland Guardians#The People Not Mascots#Ithaca College#Indigenous#Redskins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBabovethelaw.com

Did The Cleveland Indians Commit A Colossal Misstep With Rebranding To The Guardians?

At 9:35 a.m. on July 23, 2021, the Cleveland Indians’ Twitter account published a video featuring Tom Hanks where he announced that the Major League Baseball (MLB) team is rebranding to the Guardians. It concluded a period of a little more than half a year of the team conducting diligence after determining that the 2021 MLB season would be the last for the team to participate as the Indians. While it was initially reported that a change of name was imminent, it was generally understood that the organization wanted to take its time to clear intellectual property rights surrounding any substitute.
MLBNewnan Times-Herald

“Indians” shouldn’t forget Louis Sockalexis

Cleveland Indians’ owner Paul Dolan sparked controversy when he recently announced that his baseball team will officially drop its moniker—the Indians—and adopt a new name beginning next season. This was purportedly done to “unify our community,” but it doesn’t appear that Dolan’s decision is unifying Major League Baseball fans. Rather,...
MLBPosted by
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Trademark Might Be Stuck in Roller Derby Jam

The Cleveland Indians may have committed—as they say in roller derby—an “illegal procedure” while rebranding themselves as the Cleveland Guardians. The baseball franchise, which intends to make the name swap after the season ends in October, isn’t the first sports organization in Cleveland to claim the Guardians name. A flat-track roller derby team, which has existed for nearly 10 years, has operated under the name and even runs the website clevelandguardians.com. An amateur sports enterprise open to adults aged 18 and up, the Cleveland Guardians travel outside Ohio and compete against roller derby teams from the U.S. and Canada. The team has been in existence since at least 2014, with an active social media community on Facebook.
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

The Monarchs revive the spirit of American Association baseball in KC

The Kansas City Monarchs have a long and legendary past. Founded in 1920, the team was once owned by J.L. Wilkinson and was one of the first teams to use portable lights that were hulled around in trucks from stadium to stadium to play night games—long before the Major League teams that did the same. The Monarchs won 10 league championships before baseball was integrated, and won the first Negro Leagues World Series in 1924. The roster of notable players on the team includes the likes of Ernie Banks, Cool Papa Bell, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Elston Howard, and Buck O’Neil.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Get to know Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield

Get to know Cleveland Indians additions Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield. The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone for the 2021 season and the Cleveland Indians made a quartet of deals over the last two days of the deadline. While the trades have come with mixed reviews, depending on which trade you’re looking at, Cleveland did manage to add a trio of players that will play into the club’s plans of the future.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Miracle League of Northeast Ohio hits Homer-run with new mascot

MEDINA, Ohio -- It may not have been the most anticipated acquisition before Major League Baseball’s trading deadline Friday (July 30), but for players and fans of the Miracle League of Northeast Ohio, it definitely was something to cheer about. On Wednesday (July 28), the chapter welcomed a new mascot...
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Native American groups applaud Cleveland Indians name change

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Native Americans in the Chicago area said they support the Cleveland Indians changing their name next season to the Cleveland Guardians. "This is the bare minimum. Indigenous people have been asking for accountability from these large organizations for using harmful stereotypes," said Adrien Pochel, a member of the Chi-Nations Youth Council.
MLBjacksonprogress-argus.com

Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

Cleveland's baseball franchise made its name change official on Friday. One year from the day team owner Paul Dolan said the organization would be engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine an inclusive name for the club, Cleveland announced it has chosen to be known as the Guardians.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

Cleveland's baseball franchise made its name change official on Friday. One year from the day team owner Paul Dolan said the organization would be engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine an inclusive name for the club, Cleveland announced it has chosen to be known as the Guardians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy