During a recent interview with The Illuminerdi’s Joseph Deckelmeier, The Rock commented on Bret Hart helping him out when he was a rookie in WWE, and more. He said,. “The T-shirt is a guy who didn’t have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler. And his name is Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and he comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was world champion and there were a lot of guys in that world, at that time in 1996 that didn’t necessarily embrace me — just when I was a rookie coming in. Because everyone is hungry for their spot and there are a lot of — he’ll tell you, there’s a lot of sharks in the water. But that guy, Bret — he was world champion, and showed me how it was done.”