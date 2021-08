Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center registration for the 2021-2022 school year will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 5. This is for all students attending Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center for the upcoming school year, even if your child was a student last year. It will be held at the school from 8 AM – 3 PM. Registration packets must be picked up according to the first letter of your child’s last name. A – I registration will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, J – R will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, and S – Z will be Thursday, Aug. 5. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the school.