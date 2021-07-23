Counter-productive dialogue

Sometimes people write things so ridiculous that they must be intentional. That’s the case with Jeff Chidester this week. Contrary to the mythology he spreads, no one is teaching grade schoolers or anyone else that white people are genetically wired to be racist and Black people are genetically wired to be victims. Truth is, however, that our country’s history of racist customs, laws and institutions has placed people of color at a competitive disadvantage that is still in effect today, facts on the ground even if the offensive laws have been repealed. To deny that is willful blindness. However, to say it in a New Hampshire school now risks a lawsuit, dismissal or even being charged as a felon thanks to the culture wars of the Republican Party, aka the Party of Trump, and the complicity of our governor.