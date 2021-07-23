Counter-productive dialogue
I read with both bemusement and amusement the reaction of Trey Casimir (Letter to the Editor, July 10) to a recent letter I had published. He uses the word is many times in his response and that's where his comprehension deficiency is most obvious. I did not in any way say there was no racism. I said there was legislation against the sort of rampant racism he and his armchair progressives bemoan but actually help foment constantly. There's no offense intended in quoting Martin Luther King and I wasn't parroting him as he intimated.
