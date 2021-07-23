Cancel
Lebron James

Counter-productive dialogue

Daily Item
 8 days ago

I read with both bemusement and amusement the reaction of Trey Casimir (Letter to the Editor, July 10) to a recent letter I had published. He uses the word is many times in his response and that’s where his comprehension deficiency is most obvious. I did not in any way say there was no racism. I said there was legislation against the sort of rampant racism he and his armchair progressives bemoan but actually help foment constantly. There’s no offense intended in quoting Martin Luther King and I wasn’t parroting him as he intimated.

Lebron James
Martin Luther King
Boise, IDidahobusinessreview.com

It’s time to start a dialogue

The following is a conversation between Sen. Melissa Wintrow and Boise High student Shiva Rajbhandari on the exclusion of students in discussions about public education. Wintrow: You were in school when allegations of teachers indoctrinating students started to circulate this year. How did you react?. Rajbhandari: It was like, “Wow,...
AdvocacyWashington Post

Lessons from the Freedom Riders

The wisdom of former Freedom Rider Theresa Ann Walker would greatly benefit today’s generation of social justice campaigners. Trained in and devoted to the physical and spiritual discipline and tactics of nonviolence, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. learned from Mohandas Gandhi, Ms. Walker and her heroic comrades won their fellow Americans over, in many cases grudgingly, to the indisputable moral rightness of their cause through their bravery, dignity and unbreakable resolve. Thus did they turn the conscience of the nation into a force for epoch-making transformation.
SocietyFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: A great lesson in wokeism and the 1619 project

The first thing one must learn about our woke brethren is if you don’t agree with their principles, they won’t attack yours — they’ll attack your character. [“Our nation needs to learn from history before we can move ahead,” Fauquier Times, July 14.] In my case, out of the gate I am a white supremacist with a 400-year history behind me. As such, I received my K-12 education in Pennsylvania and would have fought against slavery, which would have put me in good company with those soldiers buried no more than a bicycle ride on R-29N — hallowed ground, as some signs say along the way.
SocietyAndover Townsman

Remembrance clouds reconciliation

Dr. Martin Luther King, the “I Have a Dream” man, preached that all men should live in peace. Make forgiveness a virtue and remembrance a vice. No more violence, white on black or black on white. Omit hatred from everyday life. Two children playing, black or white, what do they...
SocietyFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Teaching implicit bias should not be controversial

Sometimes people write things so ridiculous that they must be intentional. That’s the case with Jeff Chidester this week. Contrary to the mythology he spreads, no one is teaching grade schoolers or anyone else that white people are genetically wired to be racist and Black people are genetically wired to be victims. Truth is, however, that our country’s history of racist customs, laws and institutions has placed people of color at a competitive disadvantage that is still in effect today, facts on the ground even if the offensive laws have been repealed. To deny that is willful blindness. However, to say it in a New Hampshire school now risks a lawsuit, dismissal or even being charged as a felon thanks to the culture wars of the Republican Party, aka the Party of Trump, and the complicity of our governor.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LETTER: Nobody's free until everybody's free

What does freedom look like to you this summer? Is it found on the T-shirt emblazoned with a U.S. flag and the caption "since 1776"? Is it in the pages of Angela Davis's book "Freedom is a Constant Struggle?" Perhaps you find it in Buddhist traditions showing pathways of freedom from suffering?
AdvocacyMarshall News Messenger

Ben Shapiro: Our empathetic authoritarians

America has a crisis of empathy. That crisis isn’t expressed as lack of charitable giving: Americans give approximately seven times what Europeans do to charity per capita. And it isn’t expressed as an unwillingness to spend on a governmental level: The United States currently spends more money than any nation in the history of the world.
PoliticsPosted by
Blavity

The Deleted Anti-Slavery Clause In The Declaration Of Independence

Independence Day takes on special significance this year as it follows the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Despite some conservatives freaking out over confusion between the two holidays, July 4 takes on added significance this year when coupled with Juneteenth, which recognized that it took -- and is still taking -- a lot longer for Black Americans to be truly independent.
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: What Will Come of Extremism When White People Are Minority?

Black and brown lives have never mattered as much in America as white lives. Never. Not in law or in practice. There is no debate over that. There is a mountain of evidence to prove it still is true. America is not yet by any means a “color-blind” society. Like climate change, denial of the problem is certainly not a solution to it.
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump's surgeon general on popular anti-vax argument: 'Freedom argument is bunk'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general under President Trump, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and ripped apart a popular argument among many unvaccinated Americans. As the Delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are once again surging, mask mandates are on the rise, and some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, many in the unvaccinated community say getting jabbed is a matter of personal freedom. But Adams doesn’t see it that way.
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

Yet another New York Times employee embarrasses her paper on social media

The greatest threat to the credibility and integrity of the New York Times is its own employees. Indeed, thanks to Twitter, which is a favorite for members of the press, New York Times staffers constantly embarrass themselves and their employer, whether by engaging in spiteful, small-minded partisan commentary or revealing a great amount of personal ignorance.
SocietyLynchburg News and Advance

Andy Schmookler: The absurd — and ugly — denial of racism

On so many levels, the big right-wing outrage these days about the assertion that racism has been a powerful force in American history and society is such a crazy thing! (And so ugly.) No honest student of our nation’s history could deny that racism has played a major role in...
SocietyNorth Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Understand but don’t rewrite history

Mitchel Rickett, (letter to the editor, July 24) you listed many, and I know of many more, injustices and horrors perpetrated upon Blacks, Indians and other minorities worldwide throughout history. But I will never feel guilty about, nor will I try to rewrite history, because I understand, but don’t condone, why things happened.
SocietyIdaho State Journal

1619 or 1776 — when was our nation founded?

“Teaching critical race theory doesn’t mean that you are teaching students to hate. It means you are teaching students to understand.” — James Grossman, American Historical Association. “We need to study not only the atrocities of U.S. history but also America’s magnificent capacity for self-improvement.” — Clarence Page, liberal columnist...
SocietyHuntsville Item

Critical Race Theory vs the MLK approach

The fundamental difference between the current progressive focus on critical race theory and the approach sanctioned by Martin Luther King Jr. centers on their respective views on destiny. Critical Race theory beckons us to the past, the 1619 slave ship landing. This event, it argues, is the alleged foundation of White supremacy as our eternal and fundamental trait as a nation.
Politicsgoodmenproject.com

MLK Had a Theory of Race — and It Sounded Pretty Critical

Sometimes less is more. So, I’m just gonna leave this right here:. “The largest part of white America is still poisoned by racism, which is as native to our soil as pine trees, sagebrush and buffalo grass.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr., “A Testament of Hope,” (his last essay, published,...
Indiana StateThe Evening News

KRAMER COLUMN: An open letter to Indiana's Senators

On March 18, 1965, I joined approximately 600 other Anderson College students, faculty, staff and administrators, as well as local ministers, in a march from the campus to Anderson City Hall in support of the voting rights campaign led by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and the late U.S. Representative John R. Lewis in Selma, Alabama.

