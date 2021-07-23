Jim Bradshaw: Spanish treasure ship gave its name to Cameron locales

As you drive along La. 82 next to the Gulf in Cameron Parish, the name Constance keeps popping up. Constance Bayou is just west of the Vermilion Parish line, and runs generally north from Big Constance Lake. Little Constance Lake is a bit to its west and nearby you will find Big Constance Bayou, Little Constance Bayou, East Little Constance Bayou, East Constance Bayou and East Constance Lake. Constance Beach is midway between Holly Beach and Johnsons Bayou.