Chancellor Malatras Announces $24 Million in Student Mental Health and Wellness Services—The Largest Single Investment in Mental Health in SUNY History

The SUNY Plattsburgh Counseling Center tells students not to wait for a crisis before taking care of their mental health. “Historically we’ve been taught that if you’re struggling with mental health issues it’s a sign of weakness or a character flaw” said Kristina Moquin, one of three counselors in the Student Health and Counseling Center on campus. “It’s not a choice, but it was expected that you just had to deal with it. Students try to open up to their parents, tell them they’re anxious or depressed and parents would say, ‘What do you have to be depressed about? You have this or that — like you have to have a reason to be depressed.”

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO