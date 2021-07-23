Cancel
No timeline for reopening of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon

By Alexander Burness
Daily Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth eastbound and westbound sides of Interstate 70 remain closed in Glenwood Canyon due to heavy debris flow near and at the roadway, officials said Friday. There are closures at Exit 87 in West Rifle, Exit 109 at Canyon Creek, Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 in Dotsero, due to flash flooding potential in the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which was created by widespread wildfire last year and has seen heavy rain in the past day.

