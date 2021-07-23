No timeline for reopening of I-70 at Glenwood Canyon

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass because of a mudslide. They say the slide hit the roadway on Saturday near the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) At this point, Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnels is suggested as an alternate route. #US6 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure between MM 222 and MM 228.7. Hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows. https://t.co/SyxfJul2mc — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 1, 2021 As with a previous closure, hazmat vehicles, like fuel trucks, are being stopped at the tunnels and will be allowed through at the top of each hour. Other drivers should expect intermittent pauses in traffic.