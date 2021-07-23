Black Skylands Is the Sky Pirate Fantasy Life Sim I Never Knew I Needed
The sky pirate aesthetic was popularized in the video game world when Final Fantasy XII was released back in 2006. It’s an appealing idea that’s been explored in books and other media with steampunk settings, but it’s not one that we often see in video games. Indie developing studio Hungry Couch wants to change that with their new game, Black Skylands, and this ambitious project is looking very promising so far.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0