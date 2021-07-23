Cancel
Shorewood, WI

Plan Commission to Consider Parking Special Exception

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 pm, the Village Plan Commission will convene their monthly meeting to discuss various applications. Included within the agenda is a request from Wimmer Communities for a Parking Special Exception related to their newly proposed redevelopment of the former North Shore Bank office building at 4414 N. Oakland Ave. This property is zoned B-2 Mixed-Use Residential District, which permits multifamily residential use on all floors and allows development to be up to 60 feet tall not to exceed four stories. The four-story multi-family redevelopment would include 43 market-rate units, which per the current Village Code ratio of 1.75 spaces per unit requires 76 enclosed parking stalls. The developer is seeking an exception to those requirements and would provide 30 underground parking stalls and 14 at the surface level for a total of 44 spaces, which represents just over a one stall per unit ratio.

