Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Daily testing for coronavirus is being introduced in a bid to keep the food industry moving. From today, staff working in supermarket depots and food manufacturers will be tested regularly if pinged by the NHS Covid app, making them exempt from the 10-day self-isolation period. They can continue to work providing they test negative regardless of whether they've been vaccinated. The change follows pressure from the industry - although this announcement does not include staff working in supermarket stores.