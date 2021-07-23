Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees, Gerrit Cole can't hold off Red Sox in 6-2 defeat

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — After a little improbable run of fun and winning baseball coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees have fallen back into reality. The Yankees’ offense stalled with runners in scoring position, they were dealing with yet another key injury and their ace Gerrit Cole couldn’t hold off the Red Sox. After a gut-punch, devastating loss on Thursday, the Yankees were beaten soundly, 6-2, at Fenway Park on Friday.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#Rays#American League East#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole pounded in 14-0 Yankees embarrassment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the Yankees look to remake their roster prior to Friday’s trade deadline, their current team on Thursday played its worst game of the year — and their ace stunk. Looking to complete a series sweep of the Rays on the same day they completed a...
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Red Sox Deadline Moves; Are They Enough?

This MLB deadline has a lot of action. It really seemed as though any player with above average stats was being sent to the tight division battle in Southern California. However, Boston and Tampa Bay are also locked in a tight division battle in the AL East. Both teams were expected to make moves to give themselves that missing edge over each other. Following the deadline, did Boston’s moves even give them an edge?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Clint Frazier seems to call out NYY in series of tweets

Wondering where Clint Frazier’s been, New York Yankees fans? It surely seems like he’s gotten the Jacoby Ellsbury treatment, doesn’t it?. Unexplained medical issues. Updates that are few and far between. Roster upgrades that seem to leave him in the dust. What is going on?. Frazier’s been out of action...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees must move DJ LeMahieu down in lineup after all-time stinker

One start into his Yankees career, Andrew Heaney doesn’t look like a big-league starter. Joely Rodriguez certainly doesn’t look like someone who should enter in the fifth inning of a winnable baseball game. But give the stat nerds this win on an otherwise-brutal day: DJ LeMahieu, in his current state,...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Red Sox 6: Deja vu all over again

Tonight sucked. The Yankees lost 6-2 with their ace on the hill, making the best possible outcome of this weekend a four-game split. Gary Sánchez left the game with a back spasm. Rafael Devers hit two home runs to bring in five runs. And the game took almost four hours. It feels like I’ve written the same recap over and over again this year — the starter was fine but not great. The offense couldn’t come up with a big hit, or even a medium hit. The viewing experience left me tired and irritable. Rinse, repeat. Let’s just get into the recap.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 5, Yankees 4: I don’t even know

Thursday was bananas. I’m really not sure what to say. Things were pretty normal early on with the offense coming up empty in the first half of the game. Then rain came and delayed things for an hour, and all hell broke loose. It looked like a baserunning blunder cost the Red Sox the game, but then they came back in the bottom of the ninth against Chad Green to send it to extras. That worked against them, though, when Matt Barnes gave the lead right back to New York despite retiring all three batters he faced.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

What the Yankees Adding Anthony Rizzo Means For Luke Voit

MIAMI — Luke Voit didn't change teams at the Trade Deadline, but when he returns from the injured list, he'll certainly have a new role. While the first baseman works back from his third stint on the IL in 2021, the Yankees reportedly shopped Voit around, looking to potentially move the slugger before Friday's Deadline passed.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees fall to Red Sox, 6-2

His pitches spinning over the heart of home plate, Gerrit Cole exhaled as a loud line drive struck the top of the Green Monster, Fenway Park’s most distinctive feature transforming a sure home run into a single. The Yankees ace was saved again as the center-field triangle swallowed a ground-rule double, halting a runner at third base.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 6, Yankees 2: Rafael Devers takes control

The Red Sox came into Friday’s game at Fenway riding high, coming off a massive walk-off win the night before in a wild night of baseball. But that momentum appeared to go away quickly on Friday when Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave with nobody out in the second due to migraine symptoms. Fortunately, the bullpen stepped up in a big way. Phillips Valdez and Yacksel Ríos in particular were huge, combining for five scoreless innings to get into the seventh. That was more than enough time for Rafael Devers to do his thing on the other side, smashing two homers to lead the way in the win.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 mistakes NYY fans are lucky Cashman didn’t make

The New York Yankees had…folks…an active trade deadline for the first time since 2017, when they acquired Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson and Todd Frazier in a big-time deal with the White Sox. This time, this very flawed team also filled a large variety of their needs…well, not really, actually. They...
MLBpix11.com

Devers homers twice, bullpen strong as Red Sox top Yankees 6-2

BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win. Devers had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and followed it with...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Yankees lineups: Rockin’ Cole

The Red Sox can continue clowning the pitiful Yankees with a win tonight in Boston as Eduardo Rodriguez faces off with Modern Cheater cover boy Gerrit Cole (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market) The cheating crack is mostly tongue-in-cheek of course, and Cole is still far better off, and far better,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy