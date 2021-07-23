Yankees, Gerrit Cole can't hold off Red Sox in 6-2 defeat

The Red Sox came into Friday’s game at Fenway riding high, coming off a massive walk-off win the night before in a wild night of baseball. But that momentum appeared to go away quickly on Friday when Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave with nobody out in the second due to migraine symptoms. Fortunately, the bullpen stepped up in a big way. Phillips Valdez and Yacksel Ríos in particular were huge, combining for five scoreless innings to get into the seventh. That was more than enough time for Rafael Devers to do his thing on the other side, smashing two homers to lead the way in the win.