Yankees, Gerrit Cole can't hold off Red Sox in 6-2 defeat
BOSTON — After a little improbable run of fun and winning baseball coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees have fallen back into reality. The Yankees’ offense stalled with runners in scoring position, they were dealing with yet another key injury and their ace Gerrit Cole couldn’t hold off the Red Sox. After a gut-punch, devastating loss on Thursday, the Yankees were beaten soundly, 6-2, at Fenway Park on Friday.www.arcamax.com
