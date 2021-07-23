Twins come back in eighth inning for 5-4 victory over Angels

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Twins lost the series. After taking a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning thanks to an RBI single from Andrelton Simmons, not much else went right for the rest of the game. In the bottom of the 3rd, Dylan Carlson doubled and Paul Goldschmidt singled to each drive in a run and tie the game at 2-2. The Cardinals would then add on a run in the 4th inning thanks to Adam Wainwright of all people reaching on an error from Luis Arraez. It got worse in the 5th, as a wild pitch by new Twin John Gant allowed Tyler O’Neill to score to make it 4-2. At this point, many in Twins territory were probably wondering if anything would go right for the rest of the game. As it turned out, something did go right, because Jorge Polanco launched his 16th homer of the year to cut the St. Louis lead to 4-3. After this happened, it seemed as if there was an opening for a comeback. Would that home run be the jolt the Twins needed and start a late inning rally? Haha, no. Edmundo Sosa singled in the 6th and then homered in the 8th to extend the Cardinals lead to 6-3 all by himself. After that, the Cardinals got another run from a sacrifice fly by Goldschmidt which actually ended up being a double play thanks to a pretty nice relay from Trevor Larnach to Miguel Sanó to Luis Arraez. I can’t think of a better way to describe this season for the Twins than “even their great defensive plays lead to runs for the opposing team.” They travel to Cincinnati for a 2 game series against the Reds starting on Tuesday. Still waiting for that 40 game win streak, maybe it’ll start this week.