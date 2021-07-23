Dr. Paul Schroeppel weighs in on Chiefs training camp, COVID-19 and the 2021 NFL season

Another season, another opportunity for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to reload. Having won the AFC West the last five consecutive seasons and having appeared in the last two consecutive Super Bowls, it's no secret who the team to beat in the division is. But having been roundly manhandled by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, they also entered the offseason with several question marks. And while they worked to figure out how to level up for 2021, their division rivals haven't exactly been sitting on their hands.