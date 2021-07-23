Cancel
Dr. Paul Schroeppel weighs in on Chiefs training camp, COVID-19 and the 2021 NFL season

By Charles Goldman
USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Paul Schroeppel is probably best known by Kansas City Chiefs fans as the guy who popped Patrick Mahomes’ kneecap back into place in Week 7 of 2019 on “Thursday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos. Schroeppel is an Orthopedic surgeon at The University of Kansas Health System. He’s also part of the care team for the Chiefs, helping to treat elite athletes on the team.

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes: Fantasy Football Outlook For The 2021 NFL Season With Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set up for yet another big year. This franchise works wonders for fantasy football, as Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill produce elite fantasy football numbers. Mahomes is one of the best players in the league and it translates to the fantasy world as well. With a majority of the same offensive weapons around him and an improved offensive line, we should see big things from the Chiefs’ quarterback once again.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs players begin reporting to training camp on Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs’ annual process of getting training camp underway begins on Friday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Quarterbacks and rookies are scheduled to report. We expect to hear from some of them — and head coach Andy Reid — through virtual press conferences on Friday afternoon.
NFLkshb.com

Nick Jacobs’ observations from Saturday’s Chiefs training camp practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs veterans completed their fourth of 16 practices in Saint Joseph, Missouri, on Saturday. The team will be off on Sunday before they resume practice at 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Injury Updates. Tight end Travis Kelce (hip and back tightness) and Anthony Hitchens...
NFLKSN.com

Kansas City Chiefs to bar fan interaction with players at training camp because of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19. Head team orthopedic surgeon and Dr. Paul Schroeppel said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to interact with players under the NFL’s protocols for preventing coronavirus outbreaks.
NFLallfans.co

Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks report to training camp today

It’s finally here, Chiefs Kingdom. Kansas City Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and injured players report to the team’s 2021 training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri beginning today. While the players aren’t set to begin closed practices until the weekend, they’ll get situated at Missouri Western State University today. After a year...
NFLktvo.com

Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs could have stood pat after their second consecutive AFC championship, trusting in the fact that Patrick Mahomes would be their quarterback. , Andy Reid their coach, and they would remain contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, they tore most of their roster down...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Training Camp 2021: Three questions each AFC West team must answer before the start of the season

Another season, another opportunity for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to reload. Having won the AFC West the last five consecutive seasons and having appeared in the last two consecutive Super Bowls, it's no secret who the team to beat in the division is. But having been roundly manhandled by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, they also entered the offseason with several question marks. And while they worked to figure out how to level up for 2021, their division rivals haven't exactly been sitting on their hands.
NFLfox4kc.com

Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson now second player on COVID list as training camp starts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs players are now going through COVID protocol just days after the team regrouped for 2021 training camp. Running back Darwin Thompson joins long snapper James Winchester on the COVID/reserve list, Coach Andy Reid said. Winchester was placed on the COVID list earlier this week. Neither of them practiced Wednesday. Veterans just reported to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

