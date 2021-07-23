Dr. Paul Schroeppel weighs in on Chiefs training camp, COVID-19 and the 2021 NFL season
Dr. Paul Schroeppel is probably best known by Kansas City Chiefs fans as the guy who popped Patrick Mahomes’ kneecap back into place in Week 7 of 2019 on “Thursday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos. Schroeppel is an Orthopedic surgeon at The University of Kansas Health System. He’s also part of the care team for the Chiefs, helping to treat elite athletes on the team.chiefswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0