Ways to Fund Special Needs Trusts

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 9 days ago

A look at the different choices & strategies. If you have a child with special needs, a trust may be a financial priority. There are many crucial goods and services that Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income might not pay for, and a special needs trust may be used to address those financial challenges. Most importantly, a special needs trust may help provide for your disabled child in case you’re no longer able to care for them.

