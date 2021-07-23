Ways to Fund Special Needs Trusts

At Marzano Capital Group, we believe that everyone should have a written financial plan. The main purpose of having a plan is so that you can see your financial assets in a detailed and organized manner and how they relate to your overall goals. Having a plan is like a road map and will give you confidence in the progress you are making every step of the way. Trying to manage the ebbs and flows of life without a plan to cover your financial needs is like starting out on a trip without a map or GPS. It’s not a very reliable way to approach your destination. Knowing there will be route changes and detours in your life’s journey will be easier to navigate with the proper instruments in place to get there.