Boatyard Bash is Back at Annapolis Maritime Museum. Get in a Key West state of mind as you listen to our Music Fest featuring Singer-songwriter and guitarist Scott Kirby is excited to be back at AMM! Kirby will be accompanied by Gabriel Donohue. Florida-based singer-songwriter John Frinzi is back with #1 Country songwriter Aaron Scherz, Original Coral Reefer band member Roger Bartlett, Steel Pan player John Patti, and the top call rhythm section of Bassist Zebadiah Briskovich and Drummer Willie Rast. Brendan Mayer, who has been featured as a member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will have you singing the night away. MC and Host Radio Margaritaville’s, JD Spradlin.