Amazing moment this past week as the newly expanded Child Tax Credit payments came in for millions of families. This tax credit not only has the power to cut child poverty in half, but brings hope for millions of families to move forward to a better life. Of course if it is not made permanent, the headlines in a year will be saying "CHILD POVERTY DOUBLES!" There is a movement in Congress supported by the majority of our state's Congressional delegation to make it permanent. We can help by thanking our members of Congress for supporting this and encouraging them to do all they can to make it permanent. Sharing our stories of the difference it makes gives them more inspiration and the power to make that happen. Take a minute to call: any member of Congress can be reached at 202-224-3121. Children and families in Washington and across the country will greatly appreciate it!