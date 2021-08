According to the Herald’s story “No Decision..” (see front page), “David Hoffman, the Obama Foundation's attorney, said that 80% of the trees to be taken down (in Jackson Park to make room for the Obama Presidential Center) are either immature or in bad condition.” However, Bartlett Tree Experts, hired by the Obama Foundation to survey the trees in Jackson Park, found that only “3% were dead and 5% were in poor condition” (Bartlett Tree Experts, 2018). In fact, Bartlett “estimated the cumulative value of all 640 trees inventoried is $3,512,857.00. The value of the top 10 trees inventoried is $273,792.00.”