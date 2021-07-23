Idaho woman ordered to pay $5K fine for improperly storing trash and food in Grand Teton National Park
Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that BELINDA J. ARVIDSON, 50, of Idaho was ordered to pay $5,826.99 in restitution for improper food storage, a misdemeanor offense, in Grand Teton National Park. The sentence was handed down by United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, on July 20, 2021. Arvisdon will also serve four years of unsupervised release.wrrnetwork.com
