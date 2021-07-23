Cancel
Mackay, ID

Employee housing approved for Mackay contractor

By Hunter Diehl Challis Messenger
Post Register
 9 days ago

Proud Source Water and K Squared Construction employees could have new housing options in Mackay once recently permitted apartments are built in Industrial Park. Co-founder of the two businesses Kelvin Krosch said it will take four to six months to construct six studio apartments. Breaking ground on the project this week, Krosch said the apartments are meant to ease the stress caused by one of the biggest problems facing Mackay -- inadequate housing.

