After going more than two years without getting a commitment from a high school running back, the Gators appear to be on the verge of picking up their second pledge in a week. Following Terrance Gibbs’ commitment on Friday, all eyes are now on three-star prospect Jaylon Glover out of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland. He will announce his commitment next Friday. He was in town this weekend for Friday Night Lights and stayed for a barbecue event on Saturday.