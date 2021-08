MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities Pride was canceled last year, and its return is one of the very first large events since the pandemic began. There are events happening all weekend long, with the exception of a few. The weekend started off with the Pride Beer Dabbler on Friday night, and will continue with the Loring Park Festival on Saturday and Sunday. There will be vendors, food trucks and drag shows both days in the park. However, there will be not be a Pride parade or march, nightly concerts, or fireworks. TC Pride organizers said this was simply because they did not...