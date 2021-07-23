Cancel
Lifestyle

The Best Hypoallergenic Laundry Detergents of 2021

By Jasmine Harding
BobVila
BobVila
 9 days ago
Those with sensitive skin often have trouble finding laundry detergent that doesn’t cause irritation. But the trade-off for clean clothes, sheets, and towels needn’t be rashes and other allergic reactions. The best hypoallergenic laundry detergents do a solid job of banishing dirt, stains, and odor while omitting a variety of potential irritants and common allergens. These products tend to have much simpler ingredient lists, which can mean fewer problems for sensitive skin. Read on to learn about ingredients to steer clear of, as well as those to look for, plus other features to be found in the best hypoallergenic laundry detergents. You’re likely to discover a product here that suits your style and your skin.

