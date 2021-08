Updated on July 20, 2021. Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. When Amazon ‘came out’ and threw support for the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis, America sat up and took notice. Because that kind of endorsement doesn’t happen every day. And when you consider that Amazon has tremendous national support, it sent some positive vibes. It also created hope that this time, the federal government would see decriminalization become a reality through The MORE Act.