Settlers review: A sci-fi movie questions a Martian colony, then falls apart

It’s been a minute since we’ve had a huge sci-fi epic to watch unfold on the big screen, partially thanks to pandemic-related delays. But that minute is about to be over. This fall, Denis Villeneuve’s new Dune adaptation hits theaters – and HBO Max – and it looks gorgeous. So long as you think huge mounds of sand are gorgeous. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are definitely gorgeous, and the landscapes are definitely beautiful, in a way that David Lynch’s notorious adaptation wasn’t. That version of Frank Herbert’s challenging space story was sweaty and weird and Lynchian in a way that, at first glance, seems completely removed from this new adaptation. People on Twitter started complaining about the lack of color in the wardrobe when they saw the posters, and the new trailer doesn’t get any more colorful. But it still looks great.