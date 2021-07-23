Cancel
Settlers review: A sci-fi movie questions a Martian colony, then falls apart

By Mary Dehart
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanguage is a slippery thing, and our subjectivity and lived experience can shape the definition of a word. Take the word “settler.” In the U.S., the word is historically associated with the European occupation of the Americas, and it brings to mind a certain narrative: the sprawling, unfriendly frontier, the aggressive act of bending the land to one’s will, and the assumption of wide-open areas, ready to be tamed. That final element of emptiness is key to the romanticization of staking a claim, and the strongest component of the indie sci-fi Western Settlers is how it understands that corruption and colonialism go hand in hand.

SETTLERS: A Martian Nightmare

Science fiction has a long history of being quiet. Contemplative, unnerving examinations of human nature are as commonplace in the genre as shoot ‘em up space battles, even if they aren’t as easy to sell. 2001: A Space Odyssey, Ex Machina, and many episodes of The Twilight Zone all rely on the distance gained by an extraordinary setting to pick at things uncomfortably close to the core of all of us, which is precisely the kind of science fiction Settlers aspires to be.
'Settlers' Interview: Wyatt Rockefeller On Making The Martian Sci-Fi Drama His Directing Debut

Imagine most of the blockbuster sci-fi movies you’ve seen that have been set on Mars. I’m betting none of them are anything like Settlers. Wyatt Rockefeller’s debut feature is a tense, claustrophobic chamber piece about a family living on an isolated farm on Mars, long after humanity has fled Earth. This makeshift life is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious stranger looking to reclaim what he says is his. When violence erupts, it changes the life of 9-year-old Remmy who learns the hard way that life on this frontier is kill or be killed.
The indie sci-fi film Settlers feels subversive, but maybe not on purpose

UPI News

'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- Sofia Boutella, star of the sci-fi film Settlers that's in theaters and on video-on-demand Friday, said the film was provocative on and off the set. Boutella plays the mother of a girl in a remote colony on Mars. "This one has such a human...
5 Sci-fi movies based on space travel that you must watch

Have gone to space and inspired many enthusiasts who are willing to explore outer space. has always been a fascinating feat everyone wants to achieve and there have been numerous films made before Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson made it popular. Let's take a look at the five movies that featured space travel and made it an exciting adventure.
12 of the best sci-fi movies about space

Explorers arrive on a world covered in knee-high water. Distant “mountains” come sweeping towards them: a planet-spanning kilometres-high killer tide. They escape, only for an unhinged astronaut to maroon them, a little later, on a solid airborne cloud of exotic ice. Often silly, sometimes truly visionary, Interstellar is the best...
'Nebulous Dark' review: Passion comes through in flawed indie sci fi

Nebulous Dark starts with an opening that is essentially a checklist of science-fiction tropes. An asteroid, a plague, and toxic fallout are just a few of the things mentioned in the opening moments. Before anything has even begun, the film has dug itself into a hole. The premise may not be the most original, but there is the potential for fun. Nebulous Dark is about a man stuck in a time loop – yes, that is part of the plot also. He wakes up to an Earth on the verge of an apocalypse and occupied by new tenants.
"Old," Reviewed: M. Night Shyamalan's New Old-School Sci-Fi Movie

Just as it takes a tough man to make a tender chicken, it takes a smart filmmaker to make a stupid movie, which I mean in the best possible way. Science-fiction films, once a cinematic counterpart to pulp fiction, are today often big-budget, overproduced spectacles that substitute grandiosity for imagination. M. Night Shyamalan’s new film, “Old” (which opens in theatres on Friday), is different. His frequent artistic pitfall is complication—the burdening of stories with extravagant yet undeveloped byways in order to endow them with ostensible significance and to stoke exaggerated effects. With “Old,” facing the constraints of filming during the pandemic—on a project that he’d nonetheless planned before it—Shyamalan has created a splendid throwback of a science-fiction thriller that develops a simple idea with stark vigor and conveys the straight-faced glee of realizing the straightforward logic of its enticing absurdity.
Stunning Sci-Fi Movies That Are All But Forgotten

Marvelous Videos presents amazing sci-fi movies that are all but forgotten these days…. Next to horror, science fiction stands as one of the most overstuffed genres of all time. It doesn’t take much to make a film fit the mould- a crazy idea, an interesting setting, maybe a unique species? Slap it onto a script and you have another mediocre presentation that will get lost in the annals of time.
Dune Trailer Showcases Sand, Sci-fi, Movie Stars

It’s been a minute since we’ve had a huge sci-fi epic to watch unfold on the big screen, partially thanks to pandemic-related delays. But that minute is about to be over. This fall, Denis Villeneuve’s new Dune adaptation hits theaters – and HBO Max – and it looks gorgeous. So long as you think huge mounds of sand are gorgeous. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are definitely gorgeous, and the landscapes are definitely beautiful, in a way that David Lynch’s notorious adaptation wasn’t. That version of Frank Herbert’s challenging space story was sweaty and weird and Lynchian in a way that, at first glance, seems completely removed from this new adaptation. People on Twitter started complaining about the lack of color in the wardrobe when they saw the posters, and the new trailer doesn’t get any more colorful. But it still looks great.
Netflix Movies: Is Settlers on Netflix? – Netflix News

The sci-fi motion Settlers looks to be a thought-provoking endeavor with an enthralling premise that has cough the attention of many subscribers who want to know if it is available on Netflix. Settlers is an intriguing science fiction movie distributed by IFC Midnight that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival....
'Dune' Unveils Trailer for Ambitious Sci-Fi Adaptation

Denis Villeneuve directs the film, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and an all-star cast. Last September, the first trailer to Dune was released to much fanfare. Ten months later, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation is back after a long delay as COVID-19 upended the theatrical marketplace. Timothée Chalamet stars in Dune as Paul, heir to House Atreides.
Neill Blomkamp's 'Demonic' Trailer Reveals a Twisted Sci-Fi Horror Movie

IFC Midnight has released the official world premiere trailer for Demonic, Neill Blomkamp's upcoming movie that signals the director's lean into horror with an undeniable science-fiction twist. Demonic is currently slated for a release in theaters, for digital rental and VOD on August 20. When a young woman named Carly...
Movie Review: A24's 'The Green Knight'

Studio A24 is known for their moody and atmospheric pieces that do not follow typical mainstream film conventions. Their newest release, The Green Knight, is no exception and adds another unique film experience to their portfolio. Directed by David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story), The Green Knight is a retelling of Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, a story that has been told and retold since the 14th century.
Movie Review: Old

Love him or hate him, M. Night Shyamalan is back. The controversial filmmaker who thrives on sinister twists returns with a high concept mystery, rapidly aging people at a beach vacation. One year older in a half hour; 48 years in one day! Imagine starting off the day as a child and turning middle-aged the next day, speeding through life and being robbed of the intellectual, emotional and mental development of a human being, and a lifetime of milestone life events.

