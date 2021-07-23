Cancel
Business

Ben & Jerry’s Israel pull out creates potential trademark battle

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nonprofit group says its plans to knock off Ben & Jerry’s in Israel — and it’s itching to go to court if the ice cream maker tries to stop it. The Shurat HaDin Law Center in Tel Aviv has applied to distribute Ben & Jerry’s frozen desserts in the West Bank under the name “Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s” — arguing that the Vermont-based company forfeited its trademark rights when it said it would be freezing sales in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

