Ben & Jerry’s Israel pull out creates potential trademark battle

A nonprofit group says its plans to knock off Ben & Jerry’s in Israel — and it’s itching to go to court if the ice cream maker tries to stop it. The Shurat HaDin Law Center in Tel Aviv has applied to distribute Ben & Jerry’s frozen desserts in the West Bank under the name “Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s” — arguing that the Vermont-based company forfeited its trademark rights when it said it would be freezing sales in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”