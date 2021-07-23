Meredith Stiehm Will Be WGA West’s Next President; All Three Top Elected Posts Will Be Held By Women For First Time Ever – WM Leader

Meredith Stiehm will be the next president of the WGA West. Stiehm, running unopposed, will succeed David A. Goodman, who has termed out, on Sept. 21. Stiehm, who executive produced Homeland and Cold Case, will be only the third woman to hold the union’s highest elected position. The WGA West and its forerunner, the Screen Writers Guild, have had 47 presidents since their founding in 1933 — all but two of whom have been men. Currently a member of the local’s board of directors, she was one of the eight named plaintiffs in the WGA’s historic legal battle that reshaped the talent agency business.