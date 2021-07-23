You should quit your job. Or at least consider it. If not your job, then maybe a club or co-curricular activity, or take that one awful class pass/no entry. Seriously — you’re probably doing a lot of work right now, and that can get overwhelming. It’s hot, you’re in school during the summer, and even the bare minimum of a mid-semester break has been denied to you. As much as anyone can applaud your fortitude for keeping your head above water, there is value in reducing your responsibilities and embracing free time. You also wouldn’t be alone in this decision — in April 2021 alone, 4 million workers in the U.S. quit their jobs.