College Administers Student Life Assessment Amid Division’s Leadership Losses
The College is conducting an assessment to evaluate the structure of the Division of Student Life, which oversees 12 departments including the Counseling Center, Student Health Services, Residential Education and Dining Services, Campus Safety, and Student Activities. The Student Life Assessment began at the start of the summer semester, and will culminate in a series of recommendations to improve the division and student experiences.oberlinreview.org
